Rafael Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over his fitness and form

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is back at Roland Garros for the first time since 2022. He practiced at Court Philippe Chatier for more than an hour in front of about 6,000 fans on Monday. There is less than a week before the start of the French Open. It is still unclear if he will compete in what likely would be his last French Open. The 37-year-old Nadal has won the tournament 14 times. The idea was for Nadal to assess his form after missing most of the past two seasons with hip and abdominal issues.

