Rafael Nadal pulls out of the Qatar Open because he isn’t yet healthy enough to play

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rafael Nadal has put off his return to the tennis tour because he isn’t yet healthy enough to play. He announced Wednesday that he will sit out next week’s Qatar Open. He said he will turn his focus to a March 3 exhibition with Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas and the Indian Wells tournament that follows. The 37-year-old Nadal played in three matches at the Brisbane International in early January but then pulled out of the Australian Open and hasn’t been back since. He hurt his hip flexor during the Australian Open in 2023, and eventually needed surgery, missing the rest of last season.

