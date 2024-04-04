Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters with injury. That delays his clay-court preparations

MONACO (AP) — Rafael Nadal has pulled put of the Monte Carlo Masters because of a lingering injury. It delays the start of his clay-court tournament preparation ahead of the French Open and extends his absence that began in January. The 37-year-old Nadal had hip surgery last summer and has played only three competitive matches this year. They were in Brisbane before he skipped the Australian Open. Nadal announced on his social media accounts that he won’t be ready to play when the tournament starts next week. He says “my body simply won’t allow me.”

