Rafael Nadal poised for Laver Cup swansong in Berlin in September

BERLIN (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will play at the Laver Cup in Berlin in September in what may be one of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s last tournaments. Nadal has signaled 2024 may be his last year on tour and said last week that his second-round loss to Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open was “probably my last match here.” The 37-year-old Spanish superstar has long struggled with injuries and has played just five competitive matches this year. Three of those were in Brisbane in January and two in Barcelona last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.