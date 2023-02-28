Rafael Nadal out of Indian Wells, Miami with injured hip

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because of the left hip flexor injury that has sidelined him since the Australian Open. The 22-time Grand Slam champion tweeted about his withdrawals and posted videos of himself in the gym. Nadal is a three-time winner at the BNP Paribas Open, which begins on March 8. He has never won the Miami Open, where men start main-draw play on March 22. The 36-year-old from Spain hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss at Melbourne Park to American Mackenzie McDonald in January.

