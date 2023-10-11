Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber are set to return to Melbourne Park in January following maternity leave. They will be joined by 2022 winner Rafael Nadal and hometown favorite Nick Kyrgios. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says Nadal and Kyrgios are expected to return from major injuries in a bid to challenge 10-time champion Novak Djokovic’s dominance at Rod Laver Arena. Tiley says Djokovic and No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz are expected to lead the men’s contingent while leading women’s players Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff are also expected to play.

