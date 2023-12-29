Rafael Nadal is trying to be realistic ahead of his 1st tournament in a year at Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal is not putting a lot of pressure on himself ahead of his first tournament in more than a year. The 37-year-old Spanish lefthander is set to return at the Brisbane International next week after almost a year out with a hip injury. The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion’s last match was a second-round loss at the Australian Open in January, and Nadal eventually decided to have surgery on his troublesome hip in June. Thousands queued for a glimpse of Nadal at a fan appearance in downtown Brisbane when Nadal was keen to play down the prospect of a title in the Queensland state capital — or a third Australian Open crown beginning Jan. 14 in Melbourne.

