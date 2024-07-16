Rafael Nadal is on the US Open entry list, although that doesn’t mean he will play there

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal is on the U.S. Open entry list via a protected ranking, although that doesn’t necessarily mean he will compete in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament. Nadal has been dealing with injuries the past two seasons and playing sporadically. He is participating in his first tournament in 1 1/2 months this week in Bastad, Sweden. The 38-year-old Nadal won four of his 22 Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 26. He sat out the event in three of the past four years. The U.S. Tennis Association announced its entry lists for women’s and men’s singles on Tuesday, based on Monday’s WTA and ATP rankings.

