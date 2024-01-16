RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Rafael Nadal is going to serve as an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation. It is part of a recent effort by the kingdom to make inroads into tennis and other sports. Nadal is a 37-year-old from Spain who owns 22 Grand Slam titles but currently is missing the Australian Open while recovering from a muscle tear near his surgically repaired hip. He had hoped to return to Grand Slam action at Melbourne Park after missing nearly all of 2023. Nadal’s new role includes promoting tennis in Saudi Arabia and plans for a Rafa Nadal Academy there.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.