Rafael Nadal has won 14 French Open titles. Here is a look at each one

Rafael Nadal calls the French Open his favorite event, and that certainly makes sense. His 22 Grand Slam singles titles include a record 14 at Roland Garros, more than anyone in tennis history has won at any major tournament. Nadal turns 38 on June 3 and this is expected to be his last season on tour after a series of injuries. He won the championship on the red clay courts in Paris at age 19 in 2005, the first time he ever entered the draw. His most recent trophy there arrived in 2022 at age 36. Nadal missed the tournament a year ago because of a hip injury that required surgery.

