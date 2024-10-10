Rafael Nadal gave his all until he simply couldn’t anymore and had to retire: Analysis

Rafael Nadal’s tennis career will be remembered because of the numbers, yes — the 14 French Open trophies, the 22 Grand Slam titles overall, the nearly two decades in the top 10, and so on — and, without a doubt, because of his riveting rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Also, indelibly, because of the all-out effort and energy he brought to the court every time. So long, that is, as his body allowed. His style of play was so rigorous and unforgiving that it contributed to a series of injuries over the years (even his Roland Garros debut as a teen was delayed 12 months, and his last triumph there came thanks only to painkilling injections).

So perhaps not surprisingly, it was his health that eventually forced Nadal to announce his retirement on Thursday after competing only sparingly the past two seasons. If anything, it is remarkable that he lasted as long as he did; the 38-year-old Nadal said his farewell will come next month when he represents Spain in the Davis Cup finals.

“Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true,” Nadal said in a video posted on social media that included a montage of clips from his career, including handshakes at the net after matches against Federer and Djokovic, the other members of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis. “I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best.”

Before Nadal begins speaking in the video, he takes a deep break and exhales, as if signifying just how difficult it was for him to make this inevitable decision public and real.

His exit follows that of Federer, who left the game at age 41 in 2022 after 20 Grand Slam titles and plenty of remarkable on-court contests against Nadal, none more noteworthy than their 2008 Wimbledon final. Nadal won that one, 9-7 in the fifth set amidst the dying evening light, part of the left-hander’s supremacy head-to-head. Nadal and Djokovic, who is 37 and still on tour with 24 major championships, met more times than any other two men in the Open era (60; Djokovic went 31-29), and their lung-searing, court-covering, mirror-image relentlessness was something to behold.

“Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become an icon of tennis and sport in general,” Djokovic wrote on social media, aptly capturing Nadal’s essence. “Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player.”

Djokovic promised to be in Malaga, Spain, to see Nadal’s “adios” in Davis Cup.

Wouldn’t be surprising if Federer is there, too, as a spectator. After all, Nadal was there for Federer’s last match: They teamed together in doubles at the Laver Cup, and who could forget the image of the two of them sitting side-by-side afterward, holding hands while tears flowed for both.

“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come,” Federer posted Thursday. “Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor!”

A few months after that Laver Cup, Nadal hurt his hip and eventually would have surgery in June 2023. He kept trying to come back, seeking the form that once made him as feared by opponents as any player, particularly on red clay. Others respected, and admired, his heavy topspin forehand, his returns of serve, his two-handed backhand and, above all, his indefatigable nature. They also found his humility inspiring.

Nothing, of course, stands out as much as his unparalleled French Open career — which is why a larger-than-life steel statue of Nadal was erected outside Court Philippe Chatrier in 2021. He went 112-4 in the Slam held at Roland Garros there, with titles arriving in 2005-08, 2010-14, 2017-20 and 2022.

During a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, in May 2023, Nadal said he would miss that year’s trip to Paris, the first time he sat out the tournament since entering it for the first time — and, naturally, claiming the championship — in 2005.

“You can´t keep demanding more and more from your body, because there comes a moment when your body raises a white flag,” Nadal said in Manacor. “Even though your head wants to keep going, your body says this is as far it goes.”

He reached that point Thursday.

___

Associated Press writer Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, contributed.

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.