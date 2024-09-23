Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are on Spain’s roster for the Davis Cup Finals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have been named to Spain’s roster for the Davis Cup Finals. Monday’s announcement raises the possibility of a renewal of the “Nadalcaraz” doubles partnership from the Paris Olympics. Nadal is a 22-time Grand Slam champion who is 38. He hasn’t competed anywhere since the Paris Games, where he lost in the second round of singles to longtime rival Novak Djokovic and paired with Alcaraz to get to the quarterfinals of men’s doubles. Nadal then withdrew from the U.S. Open and the Laver Cup. The Davis Cup Finals are in Malaga, Spain, from November 19 to 24.

