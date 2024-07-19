Rafael Nadal advances in Bastad after 4-hour quarterfinal

BASTAD, Sweden (AP) — Rafael Nadal has advanced to his first semifinal in two years after a four-hour quarterfinal at the Nordea Open in Sweden. Nadal fought past 36th-ranked Mariano Navone of Argentina 6-7, 7-5, 7-5 on Friday. Nadal led 5-2 in the deciding set. The 38-year-old Nadal is playing his first tournament since losing in the French Open first round. He is preparing for the Paris Olympics on clay at Roland Garros. In his first semifinal since 2022 Wimbledon, Nadal will face Croatian qualifier Duje Ajdukovic on Saturday.

