Rafael Jodar and Mika Stojsavljevic win the US Open boys’ and girls’ championships

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Jodar of Spain has rallied to win the U.S. Open boys’ singles title by beating top-seeded Nicolai Budkov Kjaer of Norway 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-1). The No. 12-seeded Jodar denied Budkov Kjaer a second straight major title, after he won Wimbledon to become the first Norwegian man to win a Grand Slam singles title at either the junior or professional level. Jodar, who will turn 18 on Sept. 17, said he wasn’t sure after his victory Saturday if he would still go to the University of Virginia as planned. Mika Stojsavljevic, 15, of Britain won the girls’ title by beating No. 7 seed Wakana Sonobe of Japan 6-4, 6-4.

