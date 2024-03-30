Rafael Devers scratched from Red Sox lineup before game vs. Mariners because of shoulder soreness

SEATTLE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox removed third baseman Rafael Devers from the starting lineup before Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners because of left shoulder soreness. Devers homered and doubled in Boston’s opening-day win on Thursday. Last season, he led the Red Sox in hits (157), homers (33) and RBIs (100). Bobby Dalbec replaced Devers in the lineup. Dalbec did not play in Boston’s opening game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.