Rafael Devers’ 2-run double in the 8th inning lifts Red Sox over Nationals 4-2

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Wearing their alternate bright-yellow jerseys with powder-blue lettering, numbers and caps, the Red Sox snapped a three-game losing streak with just their second victory in eight games.

Devers hit his two-out double over the head of left fielder Eddie Rosario off Robert Garcia (0-2) after Tyler O’Neill was intentionally walked.

Chris Martin (2-1) worked a scoreless inning and Kenley Jansen got three outs for his sixth save, the 426th of his career.

Wilyer Abreu hit a solo homer and Jarren Duran added an RBI double for Boston.

Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses (45) celebrates in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire, left, after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer

Rosario and Joey Meneses each hit a solo homer for the Nationals, with Meneses’ his first this season.

Meneses hit a 2-2 sweeper from Cooper Criswell over the Green Monster, pushing the Nationals ahead 1-0 in the second. When he rounded second base, he looked at the Nats’ dugout, spreading his arms with a wide smile on his face with a look of relief that he finally hit his first.

Abreu tied it with his shot into Washington’s bullpen an inning later before Rosario hit a fly ball in the fifth that barely cleared the 37-foot Monster, bouncing off the top before caroming toward the left-field foul pole.

Washington starter Jake Irvin allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six without a walk in the longest start of his two-year career.

Duran’s double tied it in the fifth after David Hamilton reached on a fielder’s choice when he failed to get a sacrifice down, but made up for it by stealing second.

Criswell struck out a career-best nine over five innings, giving up two runs — on solo homers — and three hits with a walk.

Entering the day, Boston’s starters had an MLB-best 2.39 ERA. Overall, the Red Sox’s staff had a 2.78 ERA, lowest by the club at this point in a season since 1920.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said right-hander Garrett Whitlock (strained left oblique) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.44 ERA) is slated to start Sunday series finale against RHP Brayan Bello (3-1, 3.04), who’s expected to come off the injured list and start for the first time since April 19. He has been sidelined since experiencing right lat tightness.

—

This story has been updated to correct the first name for Criswell to Cooper.

___

