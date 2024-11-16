Rafael Campos becomes a father on Monday and now shares the lead in Bermuda Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Rafael Campos is in position for the greatest week of his life. Golf is only part of it. The 36-year-old Puerto Rican celebrated the birth of he and his wife’s first child on Monday. They induced labor to make sure Campos could play the Bermuda Championship because his job is on the line. He is No. 147 in the FedEx Cup. Campos shot a career-best 62 on Saturday in ferocious wind and is tied for the lead with Andrew Novak going into the final round. Novak also shot 62. Campos is trying to keep his job. A victory is worth a two-year exemption.

