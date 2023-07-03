Rafa Benítez says he had more than 20 offers before taking coaching job with Celta Vigo

VIGO, Spain (AP) — Rafa Benítez has been introduced as Celta Vigo coach. He says he accepted the Spanish club’s offer because he wanted to be back in a top league and closer to home. Benítez says he received more than 20 offers from clubs in Spain and abroad. He has coached some of the top clubs in Europe. They include Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Napoli. He won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005. Benítez had a stint in China before taking over Everton and after coaching Newcastle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.