RaeQuan Battle scores 24 in West Virginia’s 77-67 win over UCF

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — RaeQuan Battle scored 24 points and West Virginia never trailed in a 77-67 win over UCF. Jesse Edwards added 15 points and 10 rebounds while Quinn Slazinski scored 14 for West Virginia. The Mountaineers broke a four-game losing streak and moved out of a last-place tie with idle Oklahoma State. Battle fared much better than the last time he faced UCF, when he was held to five points and was ejected on Jan. 23. UCF has lost four straight. Darius Johnson scored a career-high 29 points and Marchelus Avery added 14 for UCF. Leading scorer Jaylin Sellers was limited to six points on 1 of 11 shooting.

