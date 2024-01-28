Raegan Beers scores 20, No. 25 Oregon State women romp past No. 16 Utah 91-66

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Raegan Beers scored 20 points, Donovyn Hunter and Timea Gardiner posted double-doubles and No. 25 Oregon State walloped No. 16 Utah 91-66. Beers sank all eight of her shots and made 4 of 5 at the free-throw line with three blocked shots for the Beavers (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference), who have won 13 in a row at home. Hunter finished with 17 points and 10 assists. Gardiner totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Alissa Pili finished with 28 points to pace the Utes (15-6, 5-4).

