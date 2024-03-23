Raegan Beers hurt for third-seed Oregon State against Eastern Washington

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Raegan Beers, who averaged a double-double for third-seeded Oregon State this season, hurt her right ankle at the end of the third quarter of the Beavers’ first-round game Friday night against No. 14 Eastern Washington. Beers fell to the court crying and clutching her ankle. It was unclear how she was hurt. The 6-foot-4 forward was able to stand on her own but limped to the locker room. She later returned to the bench.

