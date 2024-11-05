Raegan Beers’ 21 points, 14 rebounds help No. 10 Oklahoma rout Southern in opener

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Transfer center Raegan Beers had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Sahara Williams added 19 points to help No. 10 Oklahoma rout Southern 76-44 in the season opener for both teams. Beers, a third-team Associated Press All-American for Oregon State last season, made 8 of 11 field goals. Skyler Vann added 12 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma in its first game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. Aniya Gourdine led Southern with 11 points. Oklahoma scored the game’s first 10 points on its way to avenging last year’s shocking home loss to the Lady Jaguars.

