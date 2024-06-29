Raducanu would be ‘over the moon’ with Centre Court victory after missing Wimbledon last year

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Emma Raducanu will be back on Centre Court at Wimbledon when the Grand Slam starts Monday. She’ll be the hometown favorite against the No. 22 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova a year after she missed the major while recovering from ankle and wrist surgeries. Raducanu’s grass-court season has included the first victory of her career against a top-10 opponent, beating No. 5 Jessica Pegula at the Eastbourne International. The 2021 U.S. Open Champion says, “If I get through my first round, I’d be over the moon.” British fans have higher expectations, though.

