Raducanu to miss French Open, Wimbledon after hand surgery

LONDON (AP) — Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon because she will be sidelined for the next few months after having operations on both hands and an ankle. The 2021 U.S. Open champion has struggled with injuries in recent months and pulled out of the Madrid Open because of a hand problem. The 20-year-old Raducanu said Wednesday on her social media accounts that for the past 10 months she’s dealt with a recurring injury on a bone in both hands. She posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her right wrist and hand bandaged. She said she also needs a “minor procedure” on her ankle. The French Open begins May 28. Wimbledon begins July 3.

