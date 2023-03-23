Raducanu, Stephens, Murray lose in 1st round at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Open champions Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens were knocked out of the Miami Open, hours after No. 1-ranked and defending champion Iga Swiatek pulled out of the tournament because of a rib injury. Bianca Andreescu — the 2019 U.S. Open champ — defeated Raducanu in three sets. Andreescu improved to 2-0 lifetime against Raducanu, the 2021 winner at Flushing Meadows. Shelby Rogers beat Stephens in three sets. Rogers will face Australian Open champion and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. On the men’s side, Dusan Lajovic beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in straight sets.

