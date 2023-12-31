Raducanu feeling “reborn” as she starts 2024 season in Auckland

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu says she feels “reborn” as she prepares to play her first match of 2024 at the Auckland tennis classic. The 2021 Open champion has been out of action since April after wrist and knee operations and says she feels fresh reinvigorated at the start of a new season. Coco Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki also are starting the 2024 season in Auckland.

