Radko Gudas is named the Anaheim Ducks’ first captain since Ryan Getzlaf’s retirement 2 years ago

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Radko Gudas has been named the first captain of the Anaheim Ducks since Ryan Getzlaf’s retirement two seasons ago. Gudas joined Anaheim a year ago as a free agent. The 34-year-old Czech defenseman had six goals, 12 assists and 128 penalty minutes last season while providing badly needed veteran leadership for the Ducks’ talented young core. The Ducks are the fifth NHL team for Gudas, who moved to North America as a teenager. He also won a gold medal with the Czech Republic at the world championships this summer.

