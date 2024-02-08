Radford, Taylor stand out as Texas A&M closes out big win over Missouri 79-60

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 22 points, Wade Taylor IV added 18 and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 79-60, keeping the Tigers winless in the SEC. Taylor had five rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Aggies. Radford scored eight points in a 10-2 run that gave the Aggies a 59-45 lead with less than 9 minutes remaining in the game. From there, Texas A&M clamped down on defense and allowed only five Missouri baskets the rest of the game. Tamar Bates scored 20 points, Honor 19 and Noah Carter 11 for Missouri.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.