Radford scores 26, rallies Texas A&M to 67-66 victory over Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 26, including the final three points of the game, and Texas A&M rallied to beat Florida 67-66. Zyon Pullin hit a jumper to put Florida up 66-64 with 3:04 remaining, but the Gators would not score again. Radford made the second of two free throws with 2:37 to go and buried a go-ahead jumper with 35 seconds left. Florida had three shots at the winning basket on its final possession but could not get one to fall. Radford made 10 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 4 of 7 free throws for the Aggies (13-8, 4-4 Southeastern Conference), adding five rebounds. Pullin led the Gators (15-7, 5-4) with 18 points and eight assists

