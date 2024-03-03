Radford, Garcia power Texas A&M to 70-56 victory over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tyrece Radford totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds and Andersson Garcia also had a double-double as Texas A&M finished strong in a 70-56 victory over Georgia. Radford made 7 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers for the Aggies (16-13, 7-9 Southeastern Conference). Garcia added 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, sinking 4 of 5 shots with a 3-pointer. Manny Obaseki pitched in with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Blue Cain led the Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11) with 11 points. He made 5 of 12 shots, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Jabri Abdur-Rahim had 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc. He also missed his only shot from inside the arc.

