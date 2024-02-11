Radford and Taylor combine for 52 points as Texas A&M gets 85-69 win over No. 6 Tennessee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford had 27 points and Wade Taylor IV added 25 as Texas A&M never trailed in an 85-69 win over No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night. The victory is the third straight and fifth in the last six games for Texas A&M (15-8, 6-4 Southeastern Conference). It’s A&M’s second win this season over a top-10 team after the Aggies outlasted then-No. 6 Kentucky in a 97-92 overtime victory Jan. 13.

