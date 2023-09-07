Racing Louisville, North Carolina Courage advance to NWSL Challenge Cup final

SEATTLE (AP) — Kirsten Davis scored and Racing Louisville beat OL Reign 1-0 Wednesday night to advance to the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup title game. Louisville will face the defending champion North Carolina Courage, a 1-0 winner over the Kansas City Current in the earlier semifinal. The title match is sent for Saturday at Cary’s WakeMed Soccer Park.

