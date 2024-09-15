Racing Louisville edges closer to playoff berth with 2-1 win over Angel City

Janine Beckie scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute and Racing Louisville stayed in the hunt for a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over Angel City. Louisville snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory, which put them in ninth place in the National Women’s Soccer League standings, just below the playoff line and three points behind eighth place Bay FC. In the late match, the San Diego Wave scored a pair of goals in the first six minutes and went on to defeat the Utah Royals 2-1 and snap a 12-match regular-season winless streak.

