Rachel Banham hits 8 3-pointers to lead the Connecticut Sun to 96-69 win over Phoenix Mercury

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Rachel Banham scored a career-high 24 points, hitting eight 3-pointers to match the Connecticut record, and help the Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-69. Banham, who was 8 for 11 from behind the arc, matched Shekinna Stricklen’s mark. She was one short of the WNBA record. DeWanna Bonner added 17 points and Brionna Jones had 16 for the Sun. DiJonai Carrington had 12 points and 11 rebounds. The game saw the return of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Natasha Cloud. Taurasi (left leg) and Cloud (left knee) missed the team’s previous game against Indiana on Friday. Griner injured her right hip in that game. Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 17 points and Griner added 16 for the Mercury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.