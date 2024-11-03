Racheal Kundananji scores twice as Bay FC beats Dash 3-2 to secure NWSL playoff spot

Racheal Kundananji scored twice to help Bay FC beat the Houston Dash 3-2 and secure a spot in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. Bay forced an own goal to start the game while Barbara Olivieri scored in her third straight game for the Dash, and rookie Avery Patterson scored Houston’s second. Marta scored the game-winning goal for the Orlando Pride, who earned the top seed heading into the playoffs by beating the Seattle Reign 3-2. Ashley Hatch scored from distance to give the Washington Spirit a 1-0 win over the North Carolina Courage, snapping the Courage’s 21-game unbeaten run at home.

