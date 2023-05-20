Race horse’s death hours before Preakness extends sport’s woes seen at Churchill Downs

BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert broke down with a leg injury and unseated his jockey during a race on the Preakness undercard. The fatality hours before the Preakness marred yet another major racing day two weeks after the Kentucky Derby was overshadowed by seven horses dying over a 10-day span at Churchill Downs. Havnameltdown was euthanized after veterinarians determined the injury was inoperable. The horrific scene happened hours before Derby winner Mage runs in the Preakness in pursuit of the Triple Crown.

