Rabiot wants to reunite with former clubmate Pogba in midfield at Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot wants to reunite with Paul Pogba and has urged him to join the club when he is eligible to play again next year. Italian giant Juventus came to a mutual agreement with Pogba to cancel his contract despite the 2018 France World Cup winner having a ban for doping slashed from four years to 18 months following an appeal. He can resume his career in March, the same month he turns 32. After scoring Sunday in a 2-0 win at Saint-Etienne, former Juve star Rabiot told TV channel DAZN “I would like to play with Paul…he is highly invited to come and play at Marseille.” The club is second in the French league.

