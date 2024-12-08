Rabiot on target as Marseille wins 2-0 at Saint-Etienne to retain second place

PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Adrien Rabiot grabs his first goal for Marseille in a 2-0 win at Saint-Etienne to help the southern club retain second place in the French league. Marseille striker Mason Greenwood netted in the second half after scoring at the second attempt when his spot kick was saved. Marseille is above Monaco on goal difference while Saint-Etienne is 16th in the promotion-relegation playoff spot. Earlier Nantes scored late to beat 10-man Rennes 1-0 before a chaotic finish saw Rennes coach Jorge Sampaoli sent off in stoppage time after a video replay ruled out an equalizer. Lens climbed to seventh after beating Montpellier 2-0.

