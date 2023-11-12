R.J. Harvey, UCF run past No. 15 Oklahoma State in 45-3 upset

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — R.J. Harvey had a 92-yard touchdown run and UCF’s defense forced four turnovers to help the Knights rout No. 15 Oklahoma State 45-3 on Saturday. Harvey rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns to give him over 1,000 yards on the season. He’s run for over 100 yards in five straight games — the first Knights back to do that since Kevin Smith in 2007 — and his 92-yard TD was the second-longest run in school history. Harvey had 157 of his yards in the second half. The UCF defense was stellar with three interceptions and forcing Oklahoma State’s star running back Ollie Gordon to fumble for only the second time this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.