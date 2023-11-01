Quinton de Kock scores fourth century at Cricket World Cup as South Africa beats NZ by 190 runs

PUNE, India (AP) — Quinton de Kock has scored his fourth hundred at the Cricket World Cup as South Africa handed New Zealand a heavy 190-run defeat. De Kock scored 114 runs off 116 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, as South Africa reached an imposing 357-4 after being asked to bat first. He also had hundreds against Sri Lanka, Australia and Bangladesh, and now has the most runs scored in the tournament with 545 in seven matches. New Zealand crashed to 167 all out in reply, with Marco Jansen taking 3-31 in eight overs. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj finished with 4-46 in nine overs.

