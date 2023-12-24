Quinton Byfield scores twice, Kings halt hot Flames, 5-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored twice, Trevor Moore got his team-leading 16th goal, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3. Alex Laferriere and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored, Cam Talbot made 29 saves, and the Kings avoided their first three-game losing streak on home ice. Blake Coleman had two goals and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, who had won three straight and picked up a point in five straight. Jacob Markstrom allowed four goals on 33 shots. Los Angeles took charge in the second period on goals by Laferriere and Moore.

