Quinton Byfield agrees to a 5-year, $31.25 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings

By The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Kings right wing Quinton Byfield skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. Byfield has agreed to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension with the Kings. The team announced the deal Monday, July 15, 2024, for Byfield, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft. The contract runs through the 2028-29 season. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Forward Quinton Byfield has agreed to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft has a deal running through the 2028-29 season. The 21-year-old Byfield made significant strides last season with the Kings, recording a career-high 20 goals and 35 assists while playing 80 games. He was the first Los Angeles player to record a 20-goal season at his age since captain Anze Kopitar in 2007-08.

