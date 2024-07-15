Quinton Byfield agrees to a 5-year, $31.25 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Forward Quinton Byfield has agreed to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft has a deal running through the 2028-29 season. The 21-year-old Byfield made significant strides last season with the Kings, recording a career-high 20 goals and 35 assists while playing 80 games. He was the first Los Angeles player to record a 20-goal season at his age since captain Anze Kopitar in 2007-08.

