Quintell Quinn’s late TD run lifts Texas Southern to 24-17 victory over Grambling

HOUSTON (AP) — Quintell Quinn had a short touchdown run with 4:24 remaining and Texas Southern beat Grambling 24-17. Quinn’s touchdown run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive for Texas Southern (3-4, 2-2 SWAC). The score answered a 10-play, 63-yard drive by Grambling (4-4, 1-3) that ended with Deljay Bailey’s 6-yard touchdown run and tied the game with 9:07 left. Neither team scored until Texas Southern’s Chaunzavia Lewis returned a punt 36 yards, setting up a 6-yard touchdown run by Jace Wilson three plays later for a 7-0 lead 38 seconds into the second quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.