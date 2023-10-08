Quiñónes sparks four-goal first half, Dynamo beat Rapids 5-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Nelson Quiñónes scored two goals of Houston’s four first-half goals and the Dynamo breezed to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids. The Dynamo snapped the Rapids’ nine-match unbeaten streak in the series with the win. Quiñónes picked up his third goal of the season three minutes into the match for Houston (13-11-9) with assists from Griffin Dorsey and defender Erik Sviatchenko. Amine Bassi took passes from Corey Baird and Adalberto Carrasquilla and scored his 10th goal of the campaign for a 2-0 lead. Quiñónes stretched the Dynamo lead to 3-0 in the 28th minute on Héctor Herrera’s 15th assist this season.

