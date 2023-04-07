Quinnipiac beats Michigan in Frozen Four to reach title game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Quillan had a two-goal game for the second time during the NCAA Tournament, Yaniv Perets posted 29 saves and Quinnipiac beat Michigan 5-2 in the Frozen Four. Quinnipiac, which set a program record for wins, advances to its third national title game in program history against Minnesota on Saturday. The Bobcats seek their first title after losing in 2013 and ’16. Both of Quillan’s goals came in the first period. He opened the scoring with 14:41 left on a bank shot from behind the net that went off goaltender Erik Portillo. Quillan added another on a breakaway at 8:39 for his 18th goal of the season. Michigan was seeking its 10th NCAA championship.

