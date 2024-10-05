Quinn runs for 2 TDs to carry Texas Southern past Virginia Lynchburg 28-10

HOUSTON (AP) — Quintell Quinn ran for two touchdowns to spark Texas Southern to a 28-10 win over NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg. Quinn capped an eight-play, 66-yard opening drive with a 10-yard run and X’Avier Allen returned a blocked punt 11 yards to take a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

