Quinn Mathews has 16 Ks, Stanford beats Texas 8-3, forces Game 3 at super regional

By The Associated Press
Stanford pitcher Quinn Mathews (26) throws against Texas during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Josie Lepe]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Quinn Mathews threw 156 pitches and had 16 strikeouts — both career highs — in a complete game, Drew Bowser hit a two-run home run and Stanford beat Texas 8-3 Sunday night to avoid elimination at best-of-3 Stanford Super Regional. The Cardinal forced a decisive Game 3 on Monday with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Mathews, who has thrown at least 100 pitches in 15 of his 17 starts this season, scattered eight hits and a walk to get the win. Mitchell Daly, who also hit a solo shot in the seventh, led off the bottom of the third with a single and Jared Thomas followed with an RBI triple before Dylan Campbell’s sacrifice fly gave Texas a 2-1 lead.

