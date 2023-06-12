Quinn Mathews has 16 Ks, Stanford beats Texas 8-3, forces Game 3 at super regional

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Quinn Mathews threw 156 pitches and had 16 strikeouts — both career highs — in a complete game, Drew Bowser hit a two-run home run and Stanford beat Texas 8-3 Sunday night to avoid elimination at best-of-3 Stanford Super Regional. The Cardinal forced a decisive Game 3 on Monday with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Mathews, who has thrown at least 100 pitches in 15 of his 17 starts this season, scattered eight hits and a walk to get the win. Mitchell Daly, who also hit a solo shot in the seventh, led off the bottom of the third with a single and Jared Thomas followed with an RBI triple before Dylan Campbell’s sacrifice fly gave Texas a 2-1 lead.

