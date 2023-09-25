Quinn Ewers and No. 3 Texas get ready for Jalon Daniels and No. 24 Kansas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels already has delivered one program-shaking play against Texas. He would love to do it again. Quinn Ewers has guided Texas to a win over Alabama that changed the trajectory of the season for the Longhorns. His goal is to keep them barreling ahead on course to a Big 12 title. The No. 24 Jayhawks and No. 3 Longhorns meet Saturday with both teams 4-0. It will be Daniels’ game-winning, scrambling 2-point conversion pass to Jared Casey in overtime in 2021 that will get talked about all week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.