Quinerly scores 21, Harrison adds 19 as No. 24 WVU beats UCF 76-59

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 21 points, Jordan Harrison scored 19 and No. 24 West Virginia pulled away in the third quarter to beat UCF 76-59. West Virginia, which had lost back-to-back games to No. 10 Texas and at defending Big 12 champion Iowa State, limited the Knights to 29% shooting and forced 26 UCF turnovers, including 12 steals. Lauren Fields hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for West Virginia. Kyah Watson hit a jumper, Fields followed with a 3-pointer and Harrison added a layup to make it 27-21 with 4:21 left in the first half and the Mountaineers led the rest of the way. Kaitlin Peterson, who scored a career-high 35 in the Knights’ 64-63 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday, scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

