Quinerly scores 18 points, Memphis shuts down Missouri in second half for 70-55 victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, David Jones had a double-double, and Memphis dominated the second half in a 70-55 victory over Missouri. Missouri led 33-26 at halftime, but Memphis quickly caught up in the second half. A 10-0 run over a stretch of 4-plus minutes led to a 48-38 lead for Memphis with 12:30 remaining. Only four players made a basket for Missouri in the second half, as the Tigers shot 5 for 26 from the field. Quinerly made 7 of 10 shots from the field and added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

